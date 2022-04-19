PASCO, Wash. -
Pasco City Government predicts nearly 120,000 people will live in Pasco by 2038.
Pasco City Government says it estimates a 40,000 person growth in the next 14 years.
Pasco plans to industrialize the city more and add even more housing.
The city growth is planned by Washington's Gross Management Act. The act has cities look at their past growth and project their future for how many industries and how much housing it needs to add.
Pasco City Government came up with a comprehensive plan of how much the city will grow.
Pasco City Government Economic Development Manager Mike Gonzalez says it takes a combined effort from every person in the city government and the state commerce to study the data and make sure the city does not build too many facilities.
The plan for the city's growth involves dividing the city into residential, commercial or industrial zones.
Gonzalez says the city is looking for the best places to put everything they need to add to develop the best strategy.
Commercial zones will include new businesses, residential zones will include new apartment complexes and industrial zones will include new warehouses and processing plants.
New warehouses and apartments could bring jobs and homes to thousands of people.
