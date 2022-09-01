PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Police Department and Pasco Fire Department hosted a blood drive together with the Red Cross on September 1 to help the community. The PPD regional training center was used for donations for several hours.
The departments made the event into a friendly competition by trying to see who could bring in the most donors.
"Pasco PD's been doing these for a while, every now and then, trying to draw a bigger crowd down here into the east Pasco area, the downtown area to help Red Cross out," said Ben Shearer, public information officer for PPD. "So they reached out to us and said 'Hey, let's do a little collaborative effort here. We have people who are fans of Fire and people who are fans of the police department, so lets reach out to all of our fanbases and get everybody down here.'"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.