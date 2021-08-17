PASCO, WA - The Pasco Police Department are asking for the communities help locating 8-year-old Mason Johnson and his mother who have not been seen since April.
Relatives of 8-year-old Mason Anthony Johnson, have contacted the Pasco PD asking for a welfare check on Mason.
Mason has been with his mother, Melissa L. Napier, but relatives have not heard from them since April, when a friend of Napier’s reported seeing both on a FaceTime video call.
Although Pasco PD has a missing person case open on Mason, they have no information that the pair are currently in the Tri-Cities. Napier has previous ties to Pasco, Kennewick, Troutdale OR, and Montana, but there are indications that she may currently be somewhere in south-central WA.
Relatives have described Napier as previously struggling with homelessness and drug issues. Napier’s father asked to have Napier added as a missing person on Tuesday; she had asked months ago to move into their Troutdale home with Mason, but never arrived.
Anyone with information on Mason or Napier’s current whereabouts and condition is urged to contact Dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Detective Julie Lee at leej@pasco-wa.gov about case 21-23829 Missing Person. The photos were borrowed from a post put up by relatives.