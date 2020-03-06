PASCO, WA - Pasco Police have arrested a 15 year old for making a threat targeting a Delta High School Thursday night.
Police say several students and their parents called them about a possible threat to the shool.
The Pasco School District says school administrators were notified of the potential threat at 9:00 p.m Thursday. They immediately called police.
Police say the threat stated that there was going to be a shooting at the school March 13th.
After a police investigation, officers arrested a 15-year-old Delta High School student shortly after 9:00 p.m.
Police say the teen did not have access to weapons. The 15 year old was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.
This is an ongoing investigation.