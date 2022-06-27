Pasco police arrest alleged robber after K9 chase

PASCO, Wash. — Police in Pasco were called to a disturbance at the Americana Apartments on June 24 around 10:30 p.m. Responding Officer Phill Hanks did not see anything at the scene, but did find a woman walking around N 18th Avenue and W Sylvester Street. She told him she had been in a physical disturbance, and police say there was a valid No Contact Order between the woman and the other person involved.
While talking with the woman, Officer Hanks discovered the man involved, 32-year-old Ernesto Gomez, was being actively looked at by numerous agencies for allegedly committing a robbery on June 22. Probable cause was in place for his arrest on robbery and robbery-related charges.
A probable cause affidavit from Pasco police officer Scott Swanson reports the robbery victim had arranged to meet a sex worker in Pasco. After meeting in the arranged room, the sex worker let in Gomez, who pulled out a gun and threatened the victim. He brought in others, one of whom he told to hit the victim across the face. They did. The group took his wallet and keys and demanded to know his pin number.
Some of the group left for several hours, while some stayed and continued threatening the victim. Eventually, the man left with the one who had hit him, walking to Kennewick, where he was told to go home, according to Swanson’s affidavit. The sex worker was still in the room when officers arrived. She was arrested and confirmed the victim’s story. Probable cause was determined for unlawful imprisonment, first degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.
When Officer Hanks realized Gomez was involved in the disturbance, backup was called and officers surrounded the building. He was told to surrender peacefully but stayed inside until he jumped out a window and ran, according to PPD. He was followed by K9 Brit, who officers had announced was there.
K9 Brit was gaining on him when Gomez responded by jumping onto a car, out of reach from the K9. He put his hands up, surrendering to the officers. He was put in handcuffs and taken to Franklin County Corrections.
Gomez’ bail was set at $250,000 at his preliminary hearing June 27. His arraignment is scheduled for July 5 at 8:30 a.m. He has been ordered to give up all firearms for the next two years.
