PASCO, WA – On Tuesday, Feb. 4, Pasco Police found and arrested 38-year-old Luis Gerardo Sandoval on a Merced County, California warrant.

On Oct. 9, 2019, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau was notified by Memorial Hospital in Modesto that 46-year-old Efren Ortez had succumbed to injuries he received from an altercation on Oct. 3.

Investigators identified the suspect who assaulted Ortez as Luis Gerardo Sandoval of Merced. Sandoval ran away after the altercation and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Merced County District Attorney’s office.

Investigation led the Major Crimes Unit to believe that Sandoval may be hiding in Washington. Detectives contacted the Pasco Police Department for assistance, and Pasco Police subsequently found and arrested Sandoval on Feb. 4.