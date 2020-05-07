UPDATE 5/7

GRANGER WA - Police have arrested one of three suspects involved in last week's backyard murder out of Pasco.

The Street Crimes Unit arrested Antonio Larios in Granger Thursday afternoon.

He was booked into Franklin County Jail on the warrants for Murder Second Degree and Assault First Degree related to this

Pasco Police also arrested Eusiah Anthony Stell in Pasco. He is booked into Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for charges related to rendering criminal assistance in connection with this case.

The Montalvo cousins remain at large, presumed to be armed and dangerous.

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police have released the identities of the three suspects involved in the murder last week.

The wanted suspects are Juan Manuel "Scars" Montalvo, Miguel Angel "Terco" Montalvo, and Antonio "Pistol Pete" Larios.

The murder happened Wednesday April 29, in a backyard of a house on the corner of E Lewis and N Douglas Streets. Police say it happened after two groups of acquaintances, several armed with guns, got into a fight. It ended in the death of Luis Alexander “Oso” Contreras, a 29-year-old Pasco resident.

At least two other people were hurt.

Suspect Juan Manuel “Scars” Montalvo, is 25 years old, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 265 lbs. He has brown eyes, black hair, and normally wears glasses. He does have a tattoo on the back of his head. You can see it on the photo above.

Suspect Miguel Angel “Terco” Montalvo, ]is 21 years old. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 137 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Suspect Antonio “Pistol Pete” Larios, is 18 years old. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 119 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

The suspects are associated with a black 2006 Kia Sorrento SUV similar to the one pictured above. The Kia has a Washington license AWR4147.

Anyone with information about this murder or the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to call Pasco Detective Chris Caicedo at (509)619-9514 (email caicedoc@pasco-wa.gov) or Detective Jed Abastillas at (509)727-8541 (email abastillasj@pasco-wa.gov), or call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 about case 20-11853 Homicide.