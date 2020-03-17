PASSCO, WA - Pasco Police arrested two armed robbery suspects early Monday morning.
Police have booked Fransisco Morales Jr, 26, of Pasco, and Jorge Luis Monge, 21, of Richland, into Franklin County Jail on investigative holds for Robbery First Degree.
Police responded to an armed robbery call Monday morning at about 1:10 a.m. at the Sleep Inn, just off the Road 100 exit ramp. When officers arrived and reviewed the security video, they saw two men in masks with one armed with a silver handgun. The officers were able to radio descriptions of the suspects’ clothing, tattoos, and the sedan they left in. Officers also did a careful interview with the clerk and preserved the scene at the counter until our evidence technician could come out and process it.
Two hours later at about 3:10 a.m., Officer Jeremy Garrett stopped a car for speeding in the downtown Pasco area. He immediately realized that it was consistent with the color and detailed description of the robbers’ car at the Sleep Inn. As he contacted the driver and observed the passenger, he realized that they matched the physical descriptions of the robbers. Other officers responded to assist, including Officer Joe Mullen, who had reviewed the security video and had provided the descriptions.
The officers determined that probable cause existed to arrest both men for the robbery. The driver was Monge, the passenger was Morales. A silver semi-auto handgun was recovered from Morales and was retained as evidence. The car was towed for a search warrant.
Now, Kennewick Police think these two suspects may be connected to a different armed robbery in Kennewick.
On Saturday morning at about 1:30, the Baymont Inn in Kennewick was robbed at gunpoint by three masked males, one of whom displayed a silver handgun. They robbed the night desk clerk of an undisclosed amount of cash. They left in a sedan of some kind. (Kennewick PD case 20-10223 Robbery.)
KPD and PPD will be comparing information from this case with the previous Kennewick robbery.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email the assigned detective, Detective Jesse Romero, about the Pasco case 20-07915 Robbery.