PASCO, WA - Two 13-year-old boys were arrested and later released to their parents after Pasco Police learned they had been spray-painting phallic symbols on things in the area of Road 60 between Court St. and Sylvester St.

Pasco Police received calls on Sunday afternoon from residents in the area who saw the two boys spray painting.

Sergeant Brad Gregory later found them with the the can of pink spray paint, which police say probably came from a construction site. One of the boys had pink spray on his hands and face, as well as one pink spray-painted shoe.

Police identified several different locations of vandalism, and say the apparent total cost for repair made it a felony - Malicious Mischief 2nd Degree - which both teens were arrested for. Police also found marijuana on one teen and an apparent smoking device on the other.

PPD notified the teens' parents, processed them at Juvenile Detention, and then released them to parents.

If you have any additional info about this case, you are urged to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Officer Tony Haworth at hawortht@pasco-wa.gov about case PP19-25643 Mal Mis.