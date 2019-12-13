PASCO, WA - A man wanted for package theft and identity fraud is in jail Friday after running a stop sign, crashing into another car and running away before police caught up with him. Andrew Stevens Dubail is a convicted felon out of the Snohomish area.

This happened at 18th Avenue and Pearl Street in Pasco, where police say a white Hyundai ran a stop sign at the intersection. Police tried to stop Dubail, and then, they say, decided not to follow him. That's when he crashed into a woman's car on 20th and Agate, where he then ran away and showed a gun.

Sergeant Warren says officers chased the man and eventually found and arrested him. Officer Ninemire located a handgun Dubail allegedly ditched. Police say the serial numbers were burned off of it.

It turned out that Dubail was wanted for package theft and identity fraud. During the arrest, police also discovered the license plates on the Hyundai were stolen.

Dubail is an unregistered sex offender. He recently made an appearance on Washington’s Most Wanted television show on November 8th, 2019.

He is now booked in the Franklin County Jail

Robert Frost Elementary, which is about a block and a half away from the crash scene, was placed on a temporary "lockout" for safety precautions.

No one was injured in the car crash.