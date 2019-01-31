Pasco Police said it all started when an officer tried to pullover Ford Dickenson in the area of Road 68 and Wrigley drive.

Dickenson, then, took off and led police on a short car chase.

The chase ended when Diceknson's SUV got stuck trying to drive through a field on Burns Road and Convention.

Pasco Police said the vehicle was still hot and set the nearby brush on fire.

The Pasco Fire Department responded to the scene after the car was covered in flames.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but police say the car was destroyed.

Dickenson was arrested