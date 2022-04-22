Pasco police arrested man who hit a student at Ochoa Middle School

PASCO, Wash. -
UPDATE:
Pasco Police has arrested the man responsible for hitting a teen outside of Ochoa Middle School and running.
24 year-old Josue Sepulveda-Zuniga has been booked into the Franklin County jail on 3 different charges: vehicular assault, felony hit and run and driving with a suspended license.
Police say they found the abandoned car on Oregon street and Lewis street in Pasco. Officers discovered Sepulveda-Zuniga had left his drivers license behind.
Officers then responded to a call that someone was car prowling in the area and when they arrived the discovered it was Sepulveda-Zuniga. They arrested him and brought him into custody.
The teenage victim was transported tothe hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the teen is lucky to be alive.
Pasco Police Department is looking for the driver of a car that went up on a sidewalk and hit a 14-year-old in front of Ochoa Middle School at 7:17 a.m. on Friday.
Officers say the car was speeding while heading east on Shephard Dr. when the driver went up on the sidewalk and hit the student.
PPD says the student is in the hospital but not suffering from life threatening injuries.
Witnesses told Pasco Police Department the driver was driving a dark PT Cruiser or Chevy HHR, but aren't sure.
Witnesses told police the car kept driving east then turned south and they lost sight of the car.
PPD says if you have any information regarding the hit-and-run call their non emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.
