PASCO, Wash. -
Pasco Police took to Facebook Saturday morning asking for help after a man tried to steal a cart with more than $400 worth of merchandise from the Walmart on Road 68.
According to Pasco PD, h's seen on surveillance video waiting near the entrance until what he thinks, is clear to leave — trying to push the cart out without paying.
As he was exiting the store he was contacted by Walmart employees. He then left the cart at the exit and ran out. He got in a pickup and drove away before Police arrived.
Officer Wakeman would like to identify the male. If you know who it is, or if this is you, please contact Dispatch at 509-628-0333 or email wakemanj@pasco-wa.gov.
