PASCO – The Pasco Fire Department was left puzzled after responding to five dumpster fires last night.
They were called to the 1900 block of Court Street to respond to a dumpster on fire in the alley around 1:27 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered four commercial dumpsters up in flames.
Then, they were called to the 1800 block of Court Street at 1:31 a.m. regarding another dumpster on fire in an alley. The fire was confirmed by those responding to the 1900 block.
All five dumpsters were extinguished by fire crews. Structures were not damaged, but the power pole and overhead lines were. Franklin PUD was called to check on the damage.
“It is not uncommon to have a dumpster fire. It is uncommon to have 5 dumpsters on fire at the same time within a block of each other,” said the press release. “If you have information regarding these fires, please call the non-emergency dispatch line at (509) 628-0333.”
