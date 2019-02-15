UPDATE 2-15 7:30a.m.

PASCO, WA- Pasco Police have detained three men after an hours long standoff situation.

Police are holding them for questioning.

Please avoid the area as they continue to investigate.

_____________________

PASCO, WA- Pasco Police are at an active standoff situation Friday morning.

Police say this started shortly after 4:00 a.m. after an officer heard gun shots. An officer then found a man, with a rifle in his hand, outside a house on the 1800 block of N. 11th Avenue.

Since then, he has barricaded himself. SWAT is on the scene handling negotiations.

Police have evacuated some homes within the area and are asking the public to avoid the area of N. 11th and 12th Avenues.

This is a developing situation and we'll keep you updated as we get more information.