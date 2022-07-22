PASCO, Wash.- Officer training is a 17 weeklong program. Governor Jay Inslee and state representatives are working on a proposition that would bring in more funding for a regional training facility to the city of Pasco.
The Pasco Chief of Police met with Governor Inslee to talk about the new plans and what the future will look like.
Part of that future includes a growing Tri-cities economy. The academy is said to have opportunities for current and future officers to learn more.
With that comes more officers from around southeast Washington and more officers from enrolling in the academy.
This academy means more officers locally will be able to participate since many don't have the time or ability to travel far, making training difficult.
Sergeant Rigo Pruneda with PPD tells me this also makes a positive impact on the Tri-Cities economy.
"This will be a service type training. Specialized training that is only held say in other locations in the state, we can now hold those trainings here," says Sgt. Pruneda. "So that'll bring people from other areas and that'll affect our economic development."
Although the academy is in Pasco, it doesn't mean it's closed to the rest of Southeast Washington. This means officers from cities like Othello, Yakima, Walla Walla and even the nearby counties will be traveling to train in Pasco.
You can best apply to the academy through your law enforcement agency of choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.