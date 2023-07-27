PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE 10:37 p.m. According to Sargant Rigo Pruneda with Pasco Police Department, the female suspect has been arrested.
According to Pasco PD, There were no injures reported at this time.
Kartchner Street. has reopened. The Highway exit remains closed.
UPDATE 10:00 p.m. According to Sargant Rigo Pruneda with Pasco Police Department, law enforcement has barricaded a woman in a car.
The woman is armed with a knife and has threatened to kill 3 people. according to Pasco PD
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
According to a Nonstop Local reporter on scene, There is heavy police activity at the Loves on Kartchner Street.
According to Mike Maier, Pasco Fire Department, Several agencies are currently staged at the Loves to assist with a "law event".
All entrances to the loves parking lot and the Kartchner Exit on Highway 395 are closed by Pasco Police department.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
