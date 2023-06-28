PASCO, Wash.- Today Pasco police shared a story to Facebook about going the extra step to be a positive presence in this Childs life.
Several months ago Pasco Police responded to a domestic disturbance. The adult male in this case was later arrested for 6 felonies that were committed in front of his 2 year old son.
Pasco Police officers quickly realized that the presence of officers and patrol vehicles made the 2 year old uncomfortable.
Officers took the extra step to begin building a positive relationship with the 2 year old.
After learning that the child liked dogs officers set up a date for him to meet K9 Zador.
The mother of the 2 year old spoke with Pasco police about how the child is now very excited to see police vehicles around town and talks about how he has a friend who is a police officer who takes care of him.
Pasco police states "We are grateful that we were able to show this child that we are here to protect and serve.
