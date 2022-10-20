PASCO, Wash. — As Pasco City Council considers the approval of a dispensary near Peanuts Park, community members and organizations have responded with their thoughts.
One board member of the Downtown Pasco Development Authority is in support of the pot shop, hoping it will bring more business to downtown Pasco. Thomas Grandbois said after speaking with owners and managers at 60 businesses downtown, only seven opposed the dispensary.
However, Pasco Chief of Police Ken Roske released a statement saying PPD does not support the move to lift the current sales moratorium in order to approve the dispensary.
“The effects of marijuana on our youth are extremely concerning, and any efforts to increase the ease of access to marijuana sales would not be responsible,” said Roske. “Increased crime associated with retail sales would add to the challenges the police department is already facing.”
Roske refers to marijuana as a gateway drug in the statement, saying it leads to harder narcotics like fentanyl. He claims increasing legal drugs would negatively affect the community.
