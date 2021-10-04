Pasco Police Department Rocks Pink Badges

PASCO,WA - October is breast cancer awareness month and Pasco Police Department are showing their support by helping out the Pink Patch Project. Pasco Police Department has helped raise over $8,000 in the last 5 years for cancer patients as well as survivors in our area with the Tri-Cities Cancer Center. This years badge will have pink ribbons and lining to show support for breast cancer and it will also have a maroon ribbon in support of multiple myeloma and brain aneurysms. The community can buy a patch and get a free sticker and coin with your order. All proceeds will go to helping those in need in our community. To buy a patch you can go to https://www.etsy.com/shop/PascoOfcAssoc

