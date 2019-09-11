PASCO, WA- Pasco Police say their K9 Lemon underwent emergency surgery Tuesday night.

He had a stomach-flip, which can strangulate intestines and result in death if not operated on right away.

Pasco Police say in this Facebook Post that Officer Josh Madsen (K9 Lemon's driver) recognized the problem and got him to the vet for the emergency surgery.

Lemon is doing okay and is in recovery.

He was treated by Doctor Swick at Mid-Columbia Pet Emergency on Sandifur.

Lemon will be recovering off-duty, at home for awhile.

"We just want to remind everybody if they see symptoms or similar issues with their own pet, take them to the vet right away," Sgt. Scott Warren said. "That's what saved his life."