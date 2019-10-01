Pasco police department selects new police chief

PASCO, WA - Pasco City Manager Dave Zabell has named Ken Roske, current Pasco Police Deputy Chief, as the new Pasco Police Chief.

Chief Ken Roske has served in law enforcement for 33 years and has been with the Pasco Police Department since 1986.

This is the first time in more than half a century that an internal candidate has been named police chief.

Roske said he is excited to get started with his new role and excited for the future of Pasco.

"I'm excited about the opportunities... the growth that Pasco has, the challenges, continuing to be a stellar organization moving forward a leader in law enforcement and setting ourselves up certainly for the future of Pasco," Roske said.

After a national search that drew nearly 20 candidates from across the nation, the City narrowed it down to two: Ken Roske and Al Escalera of Sunnyside back in September.

"The two top candidates, Ken Roske, and Sunnyside Chief Al Escalera underwent an extensive background process, which confirmed each is a distinguished law enforcement professional with truly remarkable careers, making a final decision challenging," said City Manager Zabell.

Roske will be formally sworn in at the Monday, October 7 Pasco City Council Meeting.