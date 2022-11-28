Pasco Police, Fire Departments host charity basketball game for domestic violence survivors

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department and the Pasco Fire Department will face off in a free-to-attend basketball game at Stevens Middle School on Saturday, December 17. The Pasco Heroes Charity Game will serve as a donation drop-off for the Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties, according to PPD.
The game is from noon to 4 p.m. with free admission. Attendees can also play mini charity games and bid in an online auction. Refreshments will be available through Hot Tamales, El Flaco Dogos and Ground Support Coffee.
DVSBF will accept donations of new or used clothing, especially coats, personal hygiene products and canned and dry foods.
