Pasco Police host annual prescription drop off event

PASCO, WA - Across the nation, opioid addiction and heroin use are serious problems.
Many opioid addicts report that they started out by becoming hooked on prescription pain meds like oxycodone and hydrocodone variations. When the prescriptions run out and the doctors won’t give anymore, people often move to stealing medications from housemates and relatives. It’s easy to just remove that temptation.
There is no need to keep Uncle Bob’s back pain meds in the cabinet if Uncle Bob doesn’t need them anymore. There is no good reason to keep any of Uncle Bob’s meds around if he no longer needs them. Some of that stuff can also be difficult to clean out of the drinking water supply, too, so we don’t recommend just flushing it all. The Pasco Police Department has a better solution:
Bring your unwanted prescription meds to Pasco Police Department's manned drop-off location at Walmart this Saturday, October 24, between 10 AM and 2 PM. We aren’t taking names. We aren’t examining the stuff. It’s just you dropping it into a box, and us safely disposing of the box later.
Pasco Police Dept. will take pills, liquid meds, animal meds, and vaping pens without batteries. Sorry, we can’t accept syringes, chemotherapy meds, inhalers, IV solutions, vaping devices with non-removable batteries, and medical waste due to bloodborne pathogen risk.
