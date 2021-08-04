PASCO, WA - Pasco Police Officers are investigating a crash where a car hit a parked train at the BNSF railyard east of Clark/Tacoma Tuesday evening.
Officers say a 2003 Toyota Corolla hit the train around 11:20 PM and the alleged driver was transported to a regional hospital with significant injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
The alleged driver is being investigated for DUI and Reckless Driving. He is still receiving medical treatment and is not in custody for anything at this point. He is also the suspect in a shoplift of beer that occurred 15 minutes earlier on the other side of the railyard.
Reports from a witness on the street, a locomotive engineer, and BNSF staff monitoring security cameras indicate that the Corolla came eastbound on Clark at high speed, estimated by one witness at “100 miles per hour”, running stop signs. At the T-intersection with Tacoma Street, where Clark ends at the west edge of the railyard, the Corolla ran the stop sign, went over the curb, up a slight embankment, and went airborne over rail lines. The BNSF security monitor thought the car flew “at least 100 yards” but that probably included some bounces. The locomotive engineer, about 10 feet above the ground, said that the car flew past in front of his viewing window as the train rolled southbound. That train immediately began stopping. It was not hit.
Physical damage to the front and back ends of the Corolla indicate that it impacted with the ground and cartwheeled at some point in the yard. The witness on the street reported a huge cloud of dirt in the air, obscuring the view of exactly what happened. The alleged driver was ejected during the process and was found in the railyard about two boxcars away from the Corolla.
The Corolla ended up on its side, wedged between two boxcars on the fourth set of rails. Obviously, BNSF will need to examine their rails, their yard, and their affected rolling stock. It was going to take two wreckers and BNSF supervision to remove the car safely.
Anyone with info on this case is urged to contact Dispatch at (509)628-0333 about case 21-22820 DUI.