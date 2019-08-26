PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint last Thursday evening.

On August 22nd at about 7 p.m., a 19-year-old man from Kennewick told a Kennewick Police officer that he had been robbed at gunpoint by acquaintances in the area of Argent Road and Road 100 about a half hour earlier.

According to the victim, he was going to get picked up in the 6300 block of Chapel Hill Blvd by a 16-year-old girl from Benton County he hangs out with sometimes. When she showed up, she was being driven by a man, “James," with another man, “John," in the car.

They drove to Argent and Road 100, where the victim says that James stopped the car, pointed a firearm at the him, and James and John robbed the victim of his iPhone, wallet with debit card, cash, and ID, and other belongings.

Afterwards, the victim ran away, and the girl, James, and John drove off. The victim said he was driven back to the 6300 block of Chapel Hill Blvd by a nice old couple who were strangers to him.

Possible suspects were identified after police investigation, but they were not found.