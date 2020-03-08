Pasco police investigating armed robbery at Kim's Conoco

PASCO, WA- Pasco police are currently investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred Saturday night.

According to police the robbery occurred after 10 p.m. at the Kim's Conoco on West Court Street. The man pictured allegedly walked  into the store pulled out what police believe to be a silver handgun and demanded money from the cash register.
 
The male is described as being thin and in his 20's if you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact Pasco police.

