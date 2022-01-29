Pasco police investigating crash on Road 68 and Burden

PASCO, Wash.-
Pasco Police say they were conducting a traffic stop just before noon on Saturday for a potentially stolen vehicle.
They say they tried to stop the car south of Burden Blvd. Police say the car went around northbound traffic and blew through that intersection at Burden Boulevard and Rd. 68.
Police say the driver, a 24-year-old woman, crashed her car, which led to a second crash at that intersection between a red pickup and a Prius.
Police say the driver and a passenger in the pickup were transported to the hospital for further medical treatment, but the occupants of the Prius were uninjured.
The 24-year-old female will be booked for felony charges of Attempting to Elude and Possession of a Stolen vehicle.
The 24-year-old had two other men in the car with her and police say all three of them were transported to local hospitals. Police say the woman is in custody but her passengers are not at this time.
Police say they do not have updates on the conditions at this time.
Pasco police was assisted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol, and Pasco Fire & EMS.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.