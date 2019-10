PASCO, WA - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting from Sunday morning.

It happened near Road 60 off of Argent Road in Pasco.

Deputies say no one got hurt but two cars were hit and the deputies found shell casings at the scene.

We're told this all started off with two people fighting... around one in the morning and then escalated to a shooting.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.