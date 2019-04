PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are looking for a Carlos E. Hernandez.

Hernandez is 27 years old, 6'0', and 300 lbs. He is last known to be living in Pasco.

Hernandez is currently wanted in connection with a criminal investigation Pasco Police are working on. Hernandez's alleged charges include rape, first degree burglary, second degree assault, and threats to kill.

PPD #19-08651. Call 628-0333 if you have information.