PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are investigating after a woman was robbed on Feb. 5.

Pasco Police say Wednesday night at about 10:45 p.m. in the area of Lewis St. and 5th Ave., a woman reported that she had been walking alone and noticed a man on a bike following her. He approached her, made comments, groped her through her clothing, then grabbed her purse and was last seen riding south on 5th to B Street then west out of sight.

Police say the suspect was described as a Hispanic man about 23 years old, 5'09", 138 lbs., with dark hair and a thin face. He had a dark backpack, and he only spoke to her in Spanish and he claimed to be a member of the Surenos gang.

The missing purse is described as maroon leather, multiple straps, decorated with sequins and a flower. The contents included three wallets, maroon, black, and gray.