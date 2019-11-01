PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are looking for a man named Garrett who allegedly stole a wallet in a car prowl and then went to the Pasco Walmart and the Kennewick Fred Meyer Saturday morning to buy gift cards with stolen credit cards.

Later in the week on Thursday morning, a man who looked like Garrett used stolen credit cards from a purse taken during a Richland car prowl Wednesday night at the Pasco Walmart. The same stolen cards were also used at the Kennewick Walmart Thursday.