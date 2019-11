PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are asking for help looking for a missing bull terrier named Milo.

Milo has been missing from the 1800 block of E. Broadway Street since Saturday. Police say his owner heard that Milo may have been picked up by someone in a white truck.

Milo is three years old, not chipped or tagged, and was wearing a blue collar. If you find Milo, you can call his owner Javier at (509)948-0345, or call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 about Officer Jeremy Jones’ case 19-34843 Missing Dog.