Pasco police looking for person who hit a student at Ochoa Middle School

PASCO, Wash. -
Pasco Police Department is looking for the driver of a car that went up on a sidewalk and hit a 14-year-old in front of Ochoa Middle School at 7:17 a.m. on Friday.
Officers say the car was speeding while heading east on Shephard Dr. when the driver went up on the sidewalk and hit the student.
PPD says the student is in the hospital but not suffering from life threatening injuries.
Witnesses told Pasco Police Department the driver was driving a dark PT Cruiser or Chevy HHR, but aren't sure.
Witnesses told police the car kept driving east then turned south and they lost sight of the car.
PPD says if you have any information regarding the hit-and-run call their non emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.
