PASCO, WA - A Pasco Police officer investigated two different 90’s Honda thefts that happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday in the west end of Pasco.

One was found in the backyard of the house involved in Benton County’s SWAT standoff in Benton City later on Wednesday (click here for this story). The second Honda is still missing.

The Honda still missing is a red 1995 Honda Accord 4-door, WA license AUL6353, and was taken from the 9300 block Chapel Hill Blvd apartment complex lot between midnight and 4 a.m. It is described as lowered with white aftermarket rims and a modified exhaust. It was taken without the owner’s keys. Pasco case 19-33452 Veh Theft. It is not the Honda pictured.

Pasco Police say mid-90’s Accords and Civics are still wildly popular cars to steal, especially if they have obvious aftermarket parts on them. Thieves have developed at least two different ways to steal them without the owner’s key, even if they are locked.

Pasco Police also say if you own one of these cars, you want to have a kill switch or a good alarm system installed on it. You do not want to show it off publicly under circumstances where would-be thieves can figure out where you park it. Don’t advertise your expensive custom parts with stickers on the car.

If you have any info about the whereabouts of the red Accord, or the thieves involved in this ring, you are urged to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 about it.