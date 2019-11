PASCO, WA - Police are looking for a man who stole a security camera around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

It happened in the alley of the 200 block of N. 2nd Avenue. The man took the Arlo security camera off a pole by climbing on top on a garbage can.

If you know who the man is, please call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Officer Alex Busch at buscha@pasco-wa.gov about case 19-34490 Theft.