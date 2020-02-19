PASCO, WA - Pasco police are looking for suspects who hooked their white Dodge truck up to a trailer carrying a brand-new excavator and drove off Sunday night.
On Feb. 16 at about 10:37 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Columbia Street, the burglars cut a padlock off a business's fenced compound. They hooked up their Dodge standard cab flatbed with toolboxes and worklights to the trailer with the excavator, and drove away.
The stolen excavator is a new yellow John Deere 35G model (pictured is a similar excavator). It was inside a black Felling dump-trailer similar to the trailer pictured.
One of the suspects enters on foot from the gate area, followed by the suspect driving the truck. Once they are hooked up, the truck drives out, followed by the man on foot. Police found a skateboard at the scene.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Officer McClintock at mcclintockj@pasco-wa.gov about case 20-04919 Burglary.