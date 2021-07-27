PASCO, WA - A Pasco man told police that a male in a gray or black Audi shot a hole in the side of his car Friday evening while he was driving on HWY 395 near Foster Wells Road.
Pasco Police said the dispute between the two drivers started on 20th going southbound toward Sylvester, with the Audi driver accusing the Acura driver of almost hitting him, and wanting a fight, according to the only available witness, the Acura driver. The witness went on to say that he drove south on 20th and east on Lewis followed by the Audi, then saw the Audi driver point a pistol at him near Lewis/ 10th, and the cars continued east to Oregon and northbound on Oregon to Foster Wells, where the shot was fired into the Acura. The Audi went east on Foster Wells. The Acura U-turned and came back into Pasco.
The Acura driver described the Audi driver as a Hispanic male in his 20’s with a buzz cut and facial hair. He had a female passenger in the Audi.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or email Officer Ana Ramos at ramosa@pasco-wa.gov about case number 21-21616.