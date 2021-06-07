Pasco police need your help in finding a missing 8-year-old boy, last seen in September

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police Department are asking the community for help finding a missing 8-year-old boy.
Edgar Casian has not been credibly accounted for since September 2020. Two of his siblings (9 and 3 years old) have recently turned up in Tijuana Mexico under alarmingly dangerous conditions, according to Pasco Police.
Edgar is described as Hispanic with black hair, brown eyes, about 4'0" and 60 lbs.
Officer Adrian Alaniz and Detective Davis have been dealing with parents and stepparents who should know where Edgar is, but claim they don’t.
If you have any information about Edgar’s location or condition, you are urged to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Detective Davis at davisj@pasco-wa.gov; he is bilingual. Case 21-15039 Child Welfare.