PASCO, Wash.-
A Pasco Police Department (PPD) Officer was shot in the early morning hours of March 24 while making contact with a suspicious vehicle at the Circle K on Road 32 and Court.
According to Pasco Police an Officer was shot while trying to contact the reckless driver around 5:49 a.m. The Officer was able to broadcast "shots fired" and the suspect car drove away from the scene.
Regional law enforcement responded to the incident to assist the PPD and the suspect's car was located, but did not stop. Law enforcement then initiated a pursuit.
When the pursuit approached the area of Road 64 and Argent Officers advised that shots had been fired. According to Pasco Police a Benton County Deputy was involved in the shooting at the end of the pursuit.
The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital according to the PPD.
According to Pasco Police the Officer that was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
The Special Investigations Unit is now in charge of the investigation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we receive it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.