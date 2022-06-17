PASCO, Wash. -
The Pasco Police Department received a grant from 7/11's Project A Game to help youth in the community.
The grant was created to provide a strong foundation for children through education to help them with their future success.
"Up to date, they've spent $3.5 million in the communities nationwide," said Sergeant Rigo Pruneda, PPD public information officer. "Super, super cool partnership that we have with 7/11 and their dedication to strengthening our communities through youth activities."
PPD's Explorer's Unit received $2,000 to help pay for academy tuition for young students interested in careers in the force.
