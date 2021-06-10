PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are on the case for an 8 year-old missing boy. NBC Right Now spoke with Edgar Casian's mother, Maria Quintero who says she is heartbroken and just wants her baby to come home safe.
During an emotional phone call with NBC Right Now Quintero said, "I want my babies back, I would do anything for my kids... I would do anything, we need to find my baby please, they need to tell me where is he. Please, I'm begging them to please tell me what they did with my boy."
A mother's desperate cry as she shares her worries and begs anyone who has information to please contact Pasco Police. 8 year old Edgar Casian was last seen in Pasco in September of last year.
He’s a Hispanic boy with black hair and brown eyes ,about 4 feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds.
According to the boy’s mother Edgar was discovered missing after she asked police for a welfare check to the residence where the boy was living. Quintero says the last time she saw Edgar was before the pandemic hit in February.
"It’s so easy to judge people instead of help, but we’re asking for help. That’s what we need- help to find junior," Quintero said.
If you have any information on this missing person’s case or have seen Edgar Casian, police say no tip is too small.
If you know something they urge you to contact the Pasco Police at 509-628-0333. You can email the detective on the case at: DavisJ@Pasco-wa.gov
NBC Right Now will continue to follow this case as it develops.