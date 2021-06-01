PASCO, WA - Police were called at around 7:51 this morning to a potential bomb threat at Pasco Truss Company. After a search lasting over a couple hours, police say there was no bomb to be found.
Within a few minutes, Pasco police, local sheriffs, and Pasco Fire Department were on scene in addition to a Hanford Patrol, bomb-sniffing dog.
"After searching we concluded that there was no threat to be found." says Sergeant Rigo Pruneda.
Upon receiving the call, employees from Pasco Truss Company as well as Great Northwest Transport (a business southwest from Pasco Truss) were all evacuated. The majority were able to go home. The 25% that could not, were able to sit on a cool bus provided by Benton Franklin transit.
"We called our reinforcements and Benton Franklin transit helped us out that way," says Officer Adam Wright.
The 200 Block of North Commercial Avenue was closed while the search was going on.
No one has been arrested for the bomb threat and Pasco police have not shared how they got the notice that their was a bomb threat. Once the suspect is caught, they will be charged with criminal charges.
"This shows how our system worked. We always encourage everyone if you see or hear something suspicious, call us and we have the resources to handle it." says Pruneda.
There is currently no threat to the local community.