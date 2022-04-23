Pasco Police say this is the little ATM that could

PASCO, WASH. - Just after 4:30 am on Saturday, Pasco Police received an alarm call at Wheatland Bank.
When officers arrived, they saw the drive up ATM had been knocked over by a vehicle.
This is the second time this year thieves have attempted to break into this ATM by prying it open. However, they were unsuccessful.
Pasco PD is working to find a suspect and vehicle description.
They said, "No matter what happens to this well built ATM, it is not giving up!!"
