UPDATE (10/27/2020 4:53 PM): At approximately 4:00 PM Tuesday evening Juan R. Sanchez was put into custody of the Pasco Police Department for 5 outstanding arrest warrants.

Sanchez appears to be acting alone and was also charged an additional two charges of resisting arrest and eluding the police.

Pasco Police was unsuccessful in de-escalating the suspect to leave the residence and called upon the Tri-City Regional SWAT team due to Sanchez's prior history of eluding police and the degree of his past warrants. Prior warrants include illegal possession of a fair arm, fail to register as a sex offender, and eluding the police.

The stay in place order is now removed. Juan R. Sanchez is to be booked at the Franklin County Jail under the stated charges.

Pasco Police is continuing to search the residence for evidence and fire arms, though there was no apparent threat of weapons.

UPDATE (10/27/2020 1:01 PM): Pasco Police and SWAT are currently in the area of Saturna Dr. and Florence Ln. waiting on suspect Juan R. Sanchez to give him self up to police.

Sanchez has multiple warrants out for his arrest. This follows a vehicle pursuit where the suspect crashed his car over the curb and ran into a home on the 7900 block of Saturna Dr.

An adult female and two juveniles have exited the home and confirmed Sanchez in still in the house. All neighboring homeowners have been notified.

Near by residents may have heard a loud bang and officers have stated that was a firework used to make sure the suspect could hear the officers. Police are also using a loud speaker to persuade Sanchez to give himself up.

Residents in the area are still urged to stay indoors and report suspicious activity in the area to Dispatch at (509)628-0333.

PASCO, WA - Police activity in Island Estates west of Walmart: Detectives and officers are in the area of Saterna between Flores and Dundas, near Wrigley, looking for a suspect with arrest warrants, Juan R. Sanchez, DOB 082380.

Residents in the area are urged to stay indoors and report suspicious activity in the area to Dispatch at (509)628-0333.

Sanchez is described as 5-10, 200, wearing a black hoody and gray sweatpants.

We will post updates as they become available.