PASCO, WA - Pasco Police have seized the vehicle used in the Pasco robbery that happened Wednesday night. It was found in the 1500 block of Road 40 East at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.

Police responded to the area around 3:30 p.m. They were unable to find the suspects involved in the armed robbery.

PPD will get a search warrant to search the vehicle for evidence and continue to investigate. If the public has any info on this crime or these suspects, they are urged to call Dispatch immediately at (509)628-0333 or email Detective Jesse Romero @romeroj@pasco-wa.gov about case 19-33571 Armed Robbery.