PASCO –
A Pasco Police Department sergeant’s patrol car was hit in a hit-and-run accident around 9:30 last night, February 17 in the Walmart parking lot by Road 68. A van had been involved in a hit-and-run around two hours earlier, where the victim noted the occupants continued into Walmart.
Upon police arrival, they attempted to get back in the van and leave the area. PPD was attempting to stop them from leaving with the van, which was discovered as stolen.
According to PPD officers, as Sergeant Decker was pulling into the parking lot, the driver of the stolen car crashed into him head-on. The driver then left the car and fled. Decker had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
Police were able to arrest the driver after he was located by K-9 officer Zador. He was identified as Michael Wisar, a 37-year-old transient. Wisar was booked for hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicular assault, driving under the influence and eluding the police.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.