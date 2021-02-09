PASCO, WA-
The annual Polar Plunge is one of the main fundraisers for Special Olympics Washington. It's a way for people all over the state to show support for the athletes.
@pascowapd
Sign up for the ##polarplungechallenge##polarplungewa♬ #WIPEITDOWN - BMW KENNY
People are signing up, 'splashing', and sharing--Including Pasco Police Department. Pasco Police Officer Raymond Aparicio has been involved with the Washington Special Olympics for over 8 years with events like the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
"I am the southeastern co-coordinator for Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run. We are very excited about this because the polar plunge is one of our largest fundraising events for Special Olympics athletes. We provide training, transportation, even healthcare for over 19,500 athletes in Washington state," said Aparicio.
Pasco Police Officer Saul Mendoza is excited to participate this year.
"We're excited about the polar plunge because we're going to take this opportunity to get pretty creative with it. We are going to try to challenge ourselves and do something that maybe someone hasn't done. Again, we're going to be safe about it," said Mendoza. "We want to do this so that we can challenge you, we can post it on our websites--Tik Tok, Instagram, and the Pasco Police Facebook. So we want to challenge you to do something that hasn't been done, hasn't been seen."
To sign up, you can go to polarplungewa.com.
"We want you to splash but we want you to do it safely. So we don't want you jumping in any open body of water. No river, no pond, no lake. We want you to be safe. So water balloons, running through a sprinkler, an ice bath--something creative. We want you to have fun with it and eventually we want you to share," said Aparicio.
When you sign up and do the challenge, make sure to post it with #polarplungechallenge.