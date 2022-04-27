UPDATE: 7:15 p.m.
The Pasco Police Department updated that Ma'Leni was found safe.
PASCO, Wash. -
The Pasco Police Department is currently looking for 4-year-old Ma'Leni Knox, who had been in her grandmother's care when her mother Quantico Knox is said to have taken her.
"Quantico is homeless and a known drug user who is incapable of caring for the child," said PPD. "They were last seen in the Albertsons parking lot in Pasco."
Anyone who sees or has information about Quantico or Ma'Leni Knox should call dispatch, 911 or 509-628-0333 for case 22-021008.
