UPDATE (3:45 PM): Power has been restored!

UPDATE (3:21 PM ): Crews have found the source of the outage at the Ruby substation and are working to restore power.

At this time, we don't have an estimate on when power will be restored. We are working as quickly and safely as possible.

PASCO, Wash. - Franklin PUD is reporting a large power outage due to an issue at Ruby street substation.

Many people are being affected in east Pasco. We will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available. Franklin PUD has crews heading to the scene.